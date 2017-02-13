President received Governor of S Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Zhansseit Tuimebayev,

The Governor reported to N.Nazarbayev on the prospects of the region in 2017 and its socio-economic development till 2021.

The President pointed out low level of tax levies and added that South Kazakhstan has been the most beneficiary region in the republic.

The Head of State emphasized the problem of unemployment in the region in the context of labour market regulation.

“The percentage of self-employed people is high. The problems of unemployment, population migration always remain relevant for the South Kazakhstan region. You need to further develop small and medium businesses in order to solve these problems,” Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President noted also that Shymkent will soon become one more city of the country with the population exceeding 1mln people.

The Governor informed the President of the region’s all-round support of the people as per the goals and the objectives determined in N.Nazarbayev’s Address to the Nation “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness.”

Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions aimed at implementation of the objectives on development of industry, agricultural and cattle-breeding sectors and increasing the region’s investment attractiveness.