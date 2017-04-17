President received Head of Intl Turkic Academy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, the press service of Akorda reported.

D.Kydyrali informed N.Nazarbayev of the activity of the Turkic Academy and fulfillment of the Kazakh President’s instructions.

The Head of the Turkic Academy told also about the Academy’s work in the context of N.Nazarbayev’s article “Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness” and the outcomes of an international symposium held in the UN headquarters and Great Steppe forum.

According to Darkhan Kydyrali, the International Turkic Academy carried out archaeological explorations in the territory of Mongolia during which several ancient Turkic monuments were discovered.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State highly appraised the activity of the Academy and gave a number of instructions.