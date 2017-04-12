President received Minister of Defense

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Minister of Defense Saken Zhassuzakov, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The President was reported about the current state of the Armed Forces of the country and implementation of the tasks set to the army.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted positive dynamics of the army recruitment and highlighted the importance of continuing the work conducted.

“Military drills were held in winter and in summer. The army’s combat readiness is at a good level. Discipline is improved,” the President said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev drew attention to the issues of re-equipment of the army with the new types of armament and military vehicles, social provision of militaries, territorial security and development of air defense systems.

Zhassuzakov informed the Head of State of the fulfillment of the activities on maintaining combat readiness of the troops, discipline and law and order in the army.

“To date, the Armed Forces of the country have been staffed to 93% compared to 89% in 2015. This year, we are planning to recruit 34,000 soldiers for military service,” the Minister said.

At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to the Minister.