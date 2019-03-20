President received Minister of Internal Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev, Akorda press service says.

The President was informed of the current activity of the Ministry and the measures launched to ensure public order in the country.



Besides, Turgumbayev reported to the Head of State on the course of reforming the internal affairs structures.



Following the meeting, the President set certain tasks to the Minister.