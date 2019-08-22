  • kz
    President receives Ambassador to Belarus

    18:58, 22 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, with concurrent accreditation as Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the CIS charter structures Askar Beissenbayev, the Presidential press service informs.

    During the meeting, the Head of State noted the importance of further development of the cooperation with Belarus, including within the Eurasian Economic Union.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to Askar Beissenbayev.

    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
