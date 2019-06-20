President receives CEO of National Scientific Medical Center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received today the Chairman of the Management Board of National Scientific Medical Center JSC, Abai Baigenzhin, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed of the current activities and plans for the development of the scientific center, as well as the medical projects being implemented through public-private partnerships. Abai Baigenzhin also told the President about new cancer treatment methods at the Tomotherapy and Nuclear Medicine Center.

The meeting discussion covered a number of current healthcare issues.

Concluding the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave specific instructions and wished success to the employees of the center.