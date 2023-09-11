President receives Chairman of KazMunayGas Management Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the results of the activities of the national company. Over the 8 months of 2023, there was an increase in such indicators as oil and gas condensate production, oil transportation and refining, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

According to Magzum Mirzagaliyev, JSC NC «KazMunayGas» launched production of Kazakhstan brand of oil KEBCO (Kazakhstan Export Blend Crude Oil). Currently, export of KEBCO oil shows steady growth. The price of KEBCO oil in August this year exceeded the price of Brent Crude oil.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported to the President on the pace of shipment of fuel and lubricants from oil refineries, including for the needs of agricultural producers for the harvesting period. In particular, «KazMunayGas» has allocated 426 thousand tons of diesel fuel for the harvesting campaign.

The Head of state was also presented information about the work on increasing the tanker fleet of the company, including large-tonnage, for transportation of energy resources in the waters of the Caspian and open seas.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the implementation of social projects by the national company in the regions where it operates. In particular, the President was informed about the start of construction of a new desalination plant for the needs of Zhanaozen city of Mangystau region and the progress of reconstruction of the main water pipeline Astrakhan - Mangyshlak.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of state gave a number of specific instructions on implementing investment projects, increasing hydrocarbon exports and the scale of geological exploration. The President noted the importance of focusing the industry on deep processing of oil and gas.