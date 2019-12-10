President receives credentials from ambassadors of several foreign states

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM During the ceremony at the Akorda Palace, the Ambassadors of Australia – Graeme Meehan, Cyprus – Andreas Zenonos, Congo – David Maduka, Myanmar – Ko Ko Shein presented their letter of credentials to the Head of State.

Addressing the foreign diplomats the Kazakh President congratulated them and expressed the readiness for further development of friendly relations with their countries, Akorda press service informed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the ambassadors success in their noble mission and conveyed his best wishes and greetings to their heads of state and government.