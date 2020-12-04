President receives head of Agency for Civil Service Affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairperson of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs Anar Zhailganova, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the key results of the Agency’s activity since the beginning of this year and the implementation of the tasks given by the President.

President Tokayev heard a report on the preparations for the selection to the Presidential Candidates’ Pool 2.0 set to be held at the onset of 2021. This time it will consist of 50 people. Anar Zhailganova stressed that more rigorous standards and qualification requirements will be applied to the candidates. In her words, the candidates’ pool will be formed of individuals driven by social interests. The recruitment process will focus on finding transformational leaders with hands-on experience in reforms.

The Head of State pointed to the importance of holding qualitative and transparent selection and choosing worthy candidates.

Ms Zhailganova briefed the President on how the system of selection of civil servants has been improved and why the potential candidates will sit an interview instead of testing.

Utmost attention was paid to the work done to reduce the number of civil servants, making the state service more professional and digitalizing the processes of public administration.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave Anar Zhailganova instructions regarding the key areas of the Agency’s work.