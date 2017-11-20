President receives head of Civil Service Affairs Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held a meeting with the Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption, Kairat Kozhamzharov, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the meeting, Kairat Kozhamzharov reported to the Head of State on the results achieved by the Agency within 10 months of this year.

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of shaping the society's intolerance for corruption.



"Adopting the anti-corruption law, I addressed everyone and stated that we will make no allowance to anyone, and no one will be able to go unpunished if he/she commits a corruption crime. In recent years, much work has been done in this respect," the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Head of State also underlined the need to use the treasury funds wisely and transparently.

Kairat Kozhamzharov informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the measures taken to make the anticorruption policy work. He emphasized that the international expert community highly praised the progress made in the policy implementation by Kazakhstan.

"For 10 months of this year, we have initiated 3,400 criminal cases, of which 1,000 have been submitted to courts. Of KZT 15 billion as the damage done, KZT 11 billion has been returned to the Government. We have sequestered property for over KZT 7 billion," the Agency's Chairman reported.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions to Mr. Kozhamzharov.