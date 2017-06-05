President receives Head of Entrepreneurs Chamber

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev received the Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Timur Kulibayev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Mr. Kulibayev reported to the Head of State on the current activities of the Chamber.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of supporting small and medium-sized businesses and noted the results of measures taken by the state in this direction.

- We recently took a number of important steps in terms of law enforcement and local authorities, to provide support for small and medium-sized businesses, including microloans and training people for business," said the President.

The Head of State familiarized with the Chamber's work in the regions, including in the field of teaching people the basics of business.

- Last year we launched the Bastau program. It is a monthly training course, when in 30 days, through a preliminary selection, we give people an opportunity to understand the basics of business. Together with akimats we created microfinance organizations and funded graduates. We presented this program to the Government. And the government supported it and allocated 1,2 billion tenge this year. We will work in 80 districts and train 15 thousand people," - Mr. Kulibayev said.