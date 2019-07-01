President receives head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received CEO of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Sauat Mynbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the current state and prospects of development of domestic railway sector.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the need to step up implementation of transport and logistics potential of the country, increase the volume of export and through transportations and enhance the quality of transport services.



Sauat Mynbayev reported on the measures taken to organize passenger and cargo transportation amid the emergency situation in the town of Arys in Turkestan region.



Wrapping up the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions to Mr. Mynbayev.