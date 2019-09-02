President receives Human Rights Commissioner Elvira Azimova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Human Rights Commissioner Elvira Azimova, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The President determined the main areas and objectives of the work of the newly appointed Ombudsman.

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to Elvira Azimova on strengthening the interaction with the Parliament, the Government and international organizations in human rights protection.