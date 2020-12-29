President receives Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed about the main results of the Upper Chamber's legislative activity in the current year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was told about the adoption of a number of laws aimed at ensuring the implementation of the issues voiced by the President in his State of the Nation Address. In particular, the new «Environmental code», laws «On technical regulation», «On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the implementation of certain provisions of President's State of the Nation Address «Kazakhstan In a New Reality: Time For Action» have been adopted. According to Maulen Ashimbayev, all these laws are aimed at socio-economic development of the country and improving the quality of the people’s life.

The President noted that the programs of political modernization and economic development of the country will be continued in the future, as well as large-scale work will be carried out in other sectors. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Senate to legislatively ensure the implementation of these spheres.