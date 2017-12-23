President receives telegrams of Independence Day congratulations from foreign leaders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The heads of foreign states sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the Kazakhstan Independence Day to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service

In his congratulatory letter, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko says "Nowadays, Kazakhstan is accomplishing ambitious targets to reform the economy, modernize the political and social life. Through its peacekeeping efforts, the country makes a weighty contribution to the maintenance of security".

President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan underlines Kazakhstan's impressive achievements in the economy, social development and on the international arena and expresses confidence in the further strengthening of the cooperation between the two countries.

As to President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, he says that in the year of the 25th Anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations he wishes every opportunity to deepen the relations between Astana and Rome, which have already been bound by strong and fruitful ties of friendship.

Also, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö highly appreciates the development of the interstate relations noting the widening of the bilateral cooperation in education, alternative energy, and agriculture.

In addition, President of Mongolia Battulga Khaltmaa, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, as well as Pope Francis, sent the Independence Day congratulations and wishes of well-being and prosperity to the Head of State and the nation of Kazakhstan.