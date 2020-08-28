President relieves Altynbayev of Deputy Defense Minister post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the President, Muslim Altynbayev has been removed from the post of Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

Altynbayev was born on January 19, 1966. He is a graduate of the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots and Navigators (1987), and underwent training at the Institute of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan in 1995. In 1998, he finished the Military-Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Defense Ministry; the National Defense University of the US Armed Forces in 2004.