President remarks upon state language transition to the Latin-based script

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the state language transition to the Latin script, Kazinform reported.

«The historic decision on switching to the Latin script was made about two years ago. However, there are still flaws in the alphabet. Linguists need to improve it. I have given the corresponding instruction to the Minister of Culture and Sports A.Raimkulova. A lot of work is to be done», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed via his Twitter account.