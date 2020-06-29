President reprimands governors of regions for poor performance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said many governors of the regions fail to perform their duties at a meeting on measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to the President's Press Secretary Berik Uali.

Uali's Facebook post states the President reprimanded Murat Aitenov, mayor of Shymkent city, Ondasyn Urazalin, governor of Aktobe region, Abylkair Skakov, governor of Pavlodar region, as well as Yeraly Tugzhanov, Head of the Intergovernmental Commission, for not performing their duties properly.

President Tokayev also criticized Altai Kulginov, Nur-Sultan mayor, and Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Almaty mayor, as well as to Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry for their work.

According to the post, governors of all regions and, in particular, Atyrau, Kostanay and West Kazakhstan, have also been warned to improve the situation with the COVID-19 virus in their regions.