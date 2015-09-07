President requested governors to tell the truth to people (PHOTO)

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev requested the regional governors to tell the truth to the people.

"I never tried to lie to you. This is a very hard period and we must work together to overcome it. The governors must explain to the people that we do our best to help them", the Head of State said. "We have all opportunities to live calm and work. We have what to eat and we have a roof over our heads. We can live without expensive clothes and cars," N.Nazarbayev noted. Amid tough economic conditions, domestic producers are imposed great responsibility, he added. "We hope you will be able to provide our people with food", he stressed.