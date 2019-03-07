President rewards mothers of many children in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev today has rewarded two mothers of many children in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State presented Altynay Sarsembayeva and Manshuk Mambetova with the medals of Altyn Alka ("Golden Pendant Ornament") and Kumis Alka ("Silver Pendant Ornament"), respectively.



36-year-old Altynay Sarsembayeva, who has seven children, is an entrepreneur. The main business line is renting out apartments and selling goods. She now studies at the philological faculty of Dosmukhamedov University. In 2004, Altynay got married. She, together with her husband, built a new house, where they now live.



Manshuk Mambetova, a mother of six children, is an associate professor, Deputy Head of the Department of General Linguistics and European Languages at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU). Having graduated from the philological faculty of the above university in 2005, Manshuk defended her thesis in linguistics. Since then on, she has been working at KazNU. She is an author of a number of textbooks and scientific articles.



