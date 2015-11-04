President, Rio Tinto Dir Gen discuss geological exploration projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Implementation of joint geological exploration projects was on agenda of the Kazakh President's meeting with Director General of Rio Tinto Sam Walsh, the press service of Akorda reports.

The parties discussed also such areas of cooperation as transfer of up-to-date technologies of survey and exploration and training of Kazakhstani specialists. The Head of State expressed confidence in fruitful and successful collaboration. According to Sam Walsh, Kazakhstan is of great interest for Rio Tinto, as the company has already been operating in Kazakhstan.