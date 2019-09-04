President’s Address meets people’s expectations, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh President’s Address lived up to the people’s expectations,» member of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Jewish cultural center, professor, chairman of the scientific expert group of the Karaganda regional People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan Vilen Molotov-Luchansky said.

«Deliberate attention was paid to the State-of-the-Nation Address by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as far as it is a policy statement expecting to encompass precise instruction and top-priority tasks for the foreseeable future. Expectations were realized. The President set out the clear-cut stand on the number of issues people worry about,» he stated.

He quoted the President as saying that evolutionism, gradual advancing rather than random political liberalization which may lead to destabilization is the only possible way. He also stressed that it, undoubtedly, will draw praise among the overwhelming majority of the public at large who elected Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the second President of Kazakhstan, casting votes for stability and progress, succession of the course of the First President of Kazakhstan and sweeping reforms.

As Molotov-Luchansky said, everyone will find in the Address the themes which affect them individually.