President’s Address sets large-scale goals – B. Ospanov
“The relevance of the new strategic program is explained by the necessity to search for an adequate response to the new challenges of the global development: instability of the global markets, the pressure of political factors on the global economy, economic slowdown in all countries of the world, oil price decline and instability in the Middle East, Northern and Central Africa,” noted Ospanov.
“The Address outlines 5 areas of anti-crisis and structural transformations: stabilization of the financial sector, optimization of budgetary policy, privatization and stimulation of economic competition, new investment and social policy. The new social policy prioritizes improvement of the Kazakhstanis’ lives,” he said.
“The Address should become a program for all the members of Nur Otan Party, as we must conduct a huge explanatory work among the population and clarify all the provisions of the document,” added Ospanov.
“All the plans set in the Address will be fulfilled. We will apply all our knowledge and skills to achieve it,” he stressed.