President’s Address sets large-scale goals – B. Ospanov

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The President's State-of-the-Nation Address "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" sets large-scale objectives and goals, First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party's South Kazakhstan Affiliate Berik Ospanov says. According to him, the Address plays an important role in the country's socio-political life for it sets large-scale objectives and goals to Kazakhstan and its each resident.

“The relevance of the new strategic program is explained by the necessity to search for an adequate response to the new challenges of the global development: instability of the global markets, the pressure of political factors on the global economy, economic slowdown in all countries of the world, oil price decline and instability in the Middle East, Northern and Central Africa,” noted Ospanov.

“The Address outlines 5 areas of anti-crisis and structural transformations: stabilization of the financial sector, optimization of budgetary policy, privatization and stimulation of economic competition, new investment and social policy. The new social policy prioritizes improvement of the Kazakhstanis’ lives,” he said.

“The Address should become a program for all the members of Nur Otan Party, as we must conduct a huge explanatory work among the population and clarify all the provisions of the document,” added Ospanov.

“All the plans set in the Address will be fulfilled. We will apply all our knowledge and skills to achieve it,” he stressed.