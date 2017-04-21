President's article goals follow up processes in Kazakhstan - expert

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM. The Friendship House in Atyrau hosted a meeting of the Scientific Expert Group of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in the framework of the Common Republican Thematic Day devoted to discussion of Nursultan Nazarbyev's program article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness".

The attendants of the meeting were representatives of regional ethnocultural associations, employees of the centre for public servants training and retraining, members of the Scientific Expert Group of APK regional branch office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The targets set before our society in the President's program article follow up the processes in the society and actions started for program ‘The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". The President emphasizes the state ideology that will become the new ideological platform. And competitiveness of the country in modern conditions will depend on people with a set of qualities required in 21st century but not on mineral resources. The article gives deep theoretical fundamentals of public consciousness modernization related to preserving the cultural code, identity of culture and customs", Senior Expert of Scientific Expert Group "Kogamdyk Kelisim" Saltanat Abilova said.

The expert analyzed projects "Tugan Zher", "Tugan Yel", "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan", "New Humanities Knowledge. 100 New Kazakh-language Educational Books".