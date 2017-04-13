President's article is clear step-by-step action program - Sydyknazarov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to a well-known Kazakh political scientist Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov, President's article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" is a clear and step-by-step action program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"This is a program of new intra-ethnic, cultural-confessional and civic solidarity. A compromise approach to sensitive issues of religion, history, ethnicity. Elements of the new politico-economic futurology, along with deep excursions into the past of nations and states. It has relevant and vivid metaphors and comparisons. Clear and step-by-step program on how, where and at what pace we should move which is called "quiet and phased", director of the Institute for Advanced Studies of the Gumilev Eurasian University, Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov wrote on his Facebook page.

Mukhit-Ardager Sydyknazarov considers the message that language, quality of human capital, spiritual values are the heart and core of any modernization in Kazakhstan, both politico-economic, technocratic, and cultural-mental to be the strongest in the article. Political scientist also notes the thesis that "future is happening in classrooms" as one of the best in the article.