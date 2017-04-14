President’s article reflects character of Kazakhstani people - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the key theses in the article of the Head of State "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" implies retention and understanding of the depth of history and cultural self-identification, Chairman of the Republican Youth Organization "Zharassym" and member of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Rassul Akhmetov said.

"New technologies are developed and discoveries are made, but the spiritual values and fundamental knowledge will basically remain unchanged and vitalize the Kazakhstan people for new achievements and victories", Rassul Akhmetov says.

According to Akhmetov, the article implies the character of Kazakhstanis people, the national priorities, ‘nation's cultural code', the directions for development of the fundamental spiritual values and presented a new concept of consolidating and strengthening the common national identity as the reference point for each citizen of the country.

"Implementation of the program targets outlined in the article of the Head of State will increasingly retain the youth's sense of patriotism and civil identity, will help to strengthen social consensus and the unity of Kazakhstani people. Patriotism originates from common history, culture, language and family. Active constructive patriotism must be based upon country's achievements and real deeds of the heroes of our time. The article reflects the most important, valuable and closest to those working for the benefit of our Motherland - Republic of Kazakhstan", the young expert noted.

"As a head of the youth association of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan I consider that the Article of the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience" is a roadmap for the youth of our country for further strengthening of the country's independence!", he highlighted.

"All provisions of the article directly link to development of national economy and welfare of Kazakhstanis. The programme of such scale will become a peculiar kind of cement that unites the nation and strengthens the civil identity. Because Motherland is not merely land and territory but is a unified sociocultural solidarity of bearers of common worldview values, language, traditions and customs", he continued. "Therefore, it is important that the sense and provisions of the President's article would reach all walks of life. It should be discussed at the level of the whole civil society. In this respect, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan will play a very important role as a driver of the civil society and effective relay of the ideas of the constructive policy of the Head of State. I am sure that the true mission of the youth is to understand and realize the President's targets in his program article. Each young person needs to keep in line with the main events, new ideas and technological process for our country could successfully enter the world's top 30 of the developed countries", Rassul Akhmetov concluded.