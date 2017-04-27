President’s article sets up new cultural policy of Kazakhstan – art expert

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Zemfira Yerzhan considers that the breakthrough statements of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev's program article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness" determine the trends for humanization of society life ideas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The expert highlights the topicality of the article pointing to its timely emergence at the moment when the cultural development trends were quite uneasy and the cultural sphere was passing through inertial post-Soviet development.

"The President's article entails a number of ideas and statements which are new for our cultural context. I think that it is a serious foundation for a new cultural policy of Kazakhstan. What we are to do as art experts is to suggest practical ideas to fully achieve the potential laid in the article. In my opinion, the most crucial statement of the President's article is commitment to the national code. It is necessary to recognize its partial implementation at the onset of Independence when the Kazakh language was granted the status of a state language. A new and breakthrough statement is the priority of evolutionary over revolutionary development in cultural policy and call for unbiased evaluation of the Soviet period of Kazakhstan history", Ms. Yerzhan says.

She noted that the modern cultural policy must achieve prominence as in a sense it was earlier suggested in the concept of the cultural policy of Kazakhstan. However, she says that the article gives attention to Kazakh history implied as a timely and high-priority target.