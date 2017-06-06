President's book published in Chinese

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presentation of the collection of selected works of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev translated into Chinese took place in the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The collection was compiled with the support of the President's Executive Office, and the translation and publication were made by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. The book includes President's Addresses, articles, and speeches which aroused great interest and public resonance all over the world.

According to the President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Wang Weiguang, the books contains very important information.

"I would like to congratulate everyone, who was involved in this project, on the publication of the book. It contains very valuable documents on the Kazakh President's concept of governance, his aspirations, and style of work. Reading the book, we can see that President Nazarbayev is not only an outstanding politician of a global level but also a philosopher, a sage truly deserving of the high title of the nation's Leader," he said.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Temirbolat congratulated the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, on its 40th anniversary.

"This important date was marked recently, on May 17. And the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally congratulated the Academy on the occasion speaks of its high authority. The Academy's scientific developments and publications are known not only in China but also outside of it. In its turn, the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, established only 3 years ago, in a short time has become a major scientific and educational center combining the functions of a library, museum, archive, cultural and humanitarian, educational and analytical complex. Yesterday, a presentation of President Xi Jinping's book on state administration in Kazakh was successfully held here," he said.

















