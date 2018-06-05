President's Boxing Cup kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 6th International President's Boxing Cup has started in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year, athletes of 15 countries are competing in the tournament: Belarus, India, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, China, the Philippines, Russia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, the U.S., Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan.

170 boxers including about 130 male and 40 female athletes will fight for the medals.

It should be mentioned that most of the teams brought their best boxers. The 2016 Summer Olympics silver medalist Vassiliy Levit, the current winner of the World Cup Kairat Yeraliyev, and other prominent fighters of national teams will defend the honor of Kazakhstan. As to Uzbekistan's team, there are two Olympic champions - Hasanboy Dusmatov and Shakhobidin Zoirov. Thailand is represented by two-time Asian champion Wuttichai Masuk and the 2015 Asian champion Chatchai Butdee.