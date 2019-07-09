President's Cup 2019 to bring together 100 tennis players

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President's Cup 2019, the international professional tennis tournament, as part of the ATP Challenger Tour and ITF Women's Circuit, will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on July 15-21. The prize fund is USD 215,000, the capital city administration's official website reads.

The tournament will be held at the National Tennis Centre. It will bring more than 100 professional tennis players from more than 25 states of the world.



Mikhail Kukushkin, Alexander Nedovessov, Andrei Golubev, Dopstanbek Tashbulatov, Grigory Lomakin, Anna Danilina, Gozal Ainitdinova, Yekaterina Dmitrichenko, Dariya Detkovskaya and Zhibek Kulambayeva will represent Kazakhstan.



The main matches will start on July 15. The official opening ceremony will be held on July 16, the awards ceremony is slated for July 21.