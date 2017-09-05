  • kz
    President's football cup kicks off in Almaty region

    17:11, 05 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The President's Cup football tournament has started in Talgar town, Almaty region, Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The international youth tournament is held for the 10th time. Eight teams of young men under the age of 17 are competing there.

    In the first round of the Cup, within the A Group, the Kazakh team defeated rivals from Kyrgyzstan scoring 1-0, and Georgian football players beat Albania 5-0. In the B group, Kazakhstan-2 team was blown out by Tajikistan 0-6, while Russia defeated Uzbekistan 2-0.

    Calendar grid of competitions:

    September 5, Tuesday - Day 2
    10:00 - Russia - Kazakhstan-2 (site #2)
    12:00 - Georgia - Kyrgyzstan (site #1)
    14:00 - Uzbekistan-Tajikistan (site #2)
    17:30 - Kazakhstan-Albania (site #1)

    September 6, Wednesday - Day of rest

    September 7, Thursday - Day 3
    10:00 - Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-2 (site #2)
    12:00 - Kyrgyzstan-Albania (site #1)
    14:00 - Tajikistan-Russia (site #2)
    17:30 - Kazakhstan-Georgia (site #1)

    8 September Friday - Final
    10:00 - match for the 7th and 8th places
    12:00 - match for the 5th and 6th places
    14:00 - match for the 3rd and 4th places
    18:00 - final match (Central Stadium of Almaty).

     

