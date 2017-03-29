President's impeachment not to affect Astana-Seoul relations - ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to South Korea Dulat Bakishev says impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye will not affect relations between Astana and Seoul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The president's impeachment will not affect the bilateral relations since the prime minister of the country is the acting president at the moment. The presidential election will be held soon and there will be a new team. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea assured us there won't be any problems not only with Kazakhstan but with all other countries," Ambassador Bakishev said.



Earlier it was reported that the Constitutional Court of South Korea upheld the parliament's decision to impeach President Park Geun-hye. The 10th of March was her last day in office.



The scandal surrounding Choi Soon-sil, President Park's close friend, is to blame for her impeachment. Ms Choi is accused of pressuring large South Korean companies to give millions of dollars in donations to foundations she controlled. Ms Park reportedly knew about Ms Choi's actions and was personally involved in this.



Kazakhstan and South Korea established diplomatic relations on January 28, 1992. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited South Korea three times. This year marks 25 years of diplomatic relations between the countries.