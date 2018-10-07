President's initiative to instill confidence in the future - Darkhan Kaletayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nazarbayev's initiative to declare 2019 the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan will help the younger generation instill confidence in the future, believes Minister of Social Development Darkhan Kaletayev, Kazinform reports.

"The recent Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Nation is very important, informative and covers a wide range of issues," Darkhan Kaletayev told Kazinform correspondent.

Minister Kaletayev stressed that in the Address President Nazarbayev raised some of the most pressing challenges our country faces today and came up with the ideas how to solve them.



"I would like to point out the initiative of the Kazakh leader to declare the next year the Year of Youth which was largely supported by Kazakhstani youngsters. The President's initiative will help Kazakhstani youth instill confidence in the future," he said.



At the same time, Darkhan Kaletayev realizes that in the light of the abovementioned initiative the ministry will shoulder great responsibility and it is ready to go to great lengths to fulfill the tasks set.