President's interview to air on TV

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tonight at 9:30 pm national TV channels will air the full interview of President Nazarbayev with the representatives of country's media, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Akorda's Twitter.

As previously reported, during the meeting, Head of State answered the most topical questions regarding current agenda. The participants discussed a number of aspects of the economy transformation in the framework of the "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness", as well as mesusres on combating corruption, current state of political modernization, Kazakhstan's foreign policy priorities as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, and other pressing topics including parliamentary elections and personnel reshuffle .

The meeting was attended by journalists of Kazakhstan, Khabar and MIR TV channels, as well as Aikyn newspaper, Esquire magazine, and Kazinform news agency.