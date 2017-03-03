President’s legislative powers to be transferred to Parliament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -All legislative powers of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be given delegated to the Parliament. This was said by a deputy of Majilis, Nurtai Sabilianov during a joint session of Parliament Chambers attended by the Head of the State.

"The amendments and additions to the Constitution imply that Parliament and Government would take up some of the President's powers. In particular, Parliament will take all legislative powers. And therefore strengthen its role", Sabilianov said.

According to him, the Government will be responsible for economic governance, i.e. it will approve state programs and ensure their implementation. And that should raise its accountability before the people and Parliament. Mr. Sabilianov also noted that the expansion of Parliament's control functions will also have a great great impact as the Government will be reporting on its decisions and the main areas of work to the Parliament, and the latter will therefore be able to influence decision making.

In general, the deputy believes the amendments will have a a great impact on country's development.