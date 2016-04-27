President’s Manifesto outlines basic principles for preventing global cataclysm – Tokayev

BAKU.KAZINFORM VI

A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Senate Speaker Kazzym-Zhomart Tokayev participated in the event.

At a meeting of the Group of Friends, K.Tokayev informed the global community of the main provisions of the Kazakh President’s Manifesto “The World. The 21t Century”.

“We are living in the epoch of stability. The mankind’s hopes for quiet life are not justified. The race of arms enhances, wars and conflicts keep to jolt the global security system. In this regard, I think the document contains basic principles which the entire world should apply to prevent the global cataclysm,” K.Tokayev said.

“Kazakhstan calls to consistently move to the world fully freed from nuclear weapons, to put an end to the existence of military blocs, to affirm a fair paradigm of global competition in international finances, trade and development,” the Chairman of the Kazakh Senate said.

The two-day Forum focused on establishment of mutual understanding and aloofness between people amid the polarizing world.

Around 2 000 delegates from 146 countries of the world are participating in the Forum. Among them are former and current heads of state and government, leaders of international and regional organizations, politicians, experts, representatives of private sector and civil society, research circles, youth, art, mass media, donor agencies and foundations.