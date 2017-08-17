President's program should become nationwide project - Dzhaksybekov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan Adilbek Dzhaksybekov notes progress in implementation of the program of modernization of public consciousness, Kazinform reports.

According to Dzhaksybekov, central and local authorities were heavily involved in the work on implementing the tasks set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Special commissions, project offices and expert groups have been formed in the regions of the country.



The head of the Presidential Administration revealed that a list of text books that will be translated into Kazakh in the nearest future has been drawn up.



Mr Dzhaksybekov said that the project of the new alphabet had been developed. 600 historical monuments across Kazakhstan were included into the map of sacred places. Of 600, 22 are already being repaired. Work under the Tugan Zher Program is underway. 17 textbooks within the project "New humanitarian knowledge" were selected and will be translated into the Kazakh language.



"This is only the beginning," he continued. "We are planning to work in all directions. The most important thing is that the society supports all these initiatives. The Rukhani Zhangyru program initiated by President Nazarbayev should become a nationwide project."



The President's article about the project was published this April. In the article Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that Kazakhstan had embarked on the third modernization of the country earlier this year. The ambitious goal of the third modernization that includes the political reform and modernization of national economy is to enter the world's 30 most developed countries.