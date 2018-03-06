President's social initiatives to enhance welfare of people - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has shared his thoughts on Five Social Initiatives spearheaded by President Nazarbayev with his Twitter followers, Kazinform reports.

"5 social initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev is a unique program of raising welfare, especially of the youth within the Eurasian space. The address is a result of well-thought out policy which allowed to map out the specific plan of action," the Senate Speaker tweeted.



It is to be recalled that the Head of State announced five social initiatives on March 5, 2018. Nursultan Nazarbayev gave instructions on new mortgage loans for 25 years, reducing tax burden for those with low income, Astana's gasification, construction of hostels for students, more educational grants for students and higher salaries and pensions for teachers.