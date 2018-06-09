President's state visit to China: military band performs Kazakh folk song

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakh folk song "Gulderaiym" ("My Flowers") has been performed during the ceremonial greeting of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the square in front of the Great Hall of the People, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

The events within the framework of the state visit of the Kazakh President to the PRC were yesterday. Today and tomorrow, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, Shandong Province on the east coast of China.



The remarkable thing of the Head of State's visit eventful program is the fact that for the first time ever the military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sang Kazakh folk song "Gulderaiym" during Xi Jinping's ceremonial greeting of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. It was followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and China amid the firing of gun salutes.

It is to be recalled that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a state visit to China.