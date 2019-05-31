President's statement: 171 Kazakhstani children evacuated from Syria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made a statement on the final third stage of Jusan special humanitarian operation, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

"At my instruction, from May 28 to 31, the last third stage of Jusan special operation was conducted. Another group of our compatriots was evacuated from Syria. Thanks to a well-coordinated work of governmental structures and close interaction with foreign partners, 171 Kazakhstani children have been evacuated from the conflict areas. Upon return to Kazakhstan, they were accommodated in a special adaptation centre for undergoing rehabilitation and receiving all required assistance.



Jusan humanitarian operation is a large-scale campaign initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev last year. As a result, 357 Kazakhstani children have been brought back to the motherland. Ensuring security of children is the major goal of Jusan operation.



The outcomes of Jusan humanitarian operation proved Kazakhstan's capability to effectively solve the most complicated tasks. I am thankful to all the participants of the operation - special services, diplomats and militaries, who honorably performed their mission. We will continue protecting rights and safety of our nationals," the statement reads.