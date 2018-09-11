  • kz
    President's Television and Radio Complex launches new ‘Tugan Zher' project

    09:25, 11 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has launched a project called Tugan Zher (Native Land), Kazinform reports.

    The project will give a new take on the native land. "You will see the beauty of our lands and learn a lot of interesting and unknown facts about them," a message on the Television and Radio Complex's Facebook page reads.

    The project made the first stop in Aktobe region, ‘the land of mineral wealth'.

    One can learn more about the region and watch the full film on the official YouTube channel of the Television and Radio Complex.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Culture Rukhani Janghyru
