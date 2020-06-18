  • kz
    President's tests turned out negative, Press Secretary

    15:42, 18 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Berik Uali, Press Secretary of the Kazakhstan President, has responded in a Facebook post to citizens' request about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s health, Kazinform reports.

    Uali has posted that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's feeling well. He also has informed that the Kazakh President has recently been taking tests for the coronavirus infection on a daily basis due to the worsening epidemiological situation. The President's previous tests turned out negative, the post reads.

    According to Uali, the Head of State has been at work, follows his working schedule, holds online meetings with government officials, ministers, and heads of public organizations.

    Recall, the President of Kazakhstan has tweeted his wishes of the speediest recovery to First President, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev who tested positive for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Coronavirus President
