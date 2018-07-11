President says Kazakhstan's resort areas have big future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev says he has faith in Kazakhstan's resort areas and their future, Kazinform reports.

While visiting the newly-unveiled ski resort in Burabay, President Nazarbayev said that Burabay is the place which can make people happy. He believes that the entire country can benefit from places like this.



The Kazakh leader went on by adding that other tourist attractions in Kazakhstan also have big future and prospects.



"Imantau-Shalkar resort area in this region, Bayanaul resort area in Pavlodar region. Turkestan ... will be developed rapidly. We need to make it a tourist center. However, it already attracts almost 1.5 million tourists on average," Nazarbayev noted.



As for the Almaty-based ski resort and the Charyn Canyon, the Kazakh President said that if Kazakhstan builds necessary infrastructure, the number of tourists there can be doubled.



"The ski resort in Almaty region needs to be developed, we have opportunities, projects and ideas. As for the Charyn Canyon, we need to draw more attention to it. We don't talk about its beauty that much," he added.