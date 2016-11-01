President says privatization process in Kazakhstan should be transparent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, Minister Sultanov reported to the President on results of the ministry's work over the past nine months, implementation of the republican and local budgets and instructions given at the extended session of the Government on September 9, 2016 under the chairmanship of President Nazarbayev.



Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it is crucial to further enhance effectiveness of budget processes, use rational approach when forming the budget and focus on state programs stimulating economic growth.



Besides, the President of Kazakhstan drew attention of Minister Sultanov to necessity to take measures to implement the second wave of privatization in the country.



The Head of State also set tasks in connection with the final stage of the legalization of property campaign. In particular, President Nazarbayev praised transparent conditions that had been created during the campaign and how it will affect Kazakhstan's economy in the future.



Minister Sultanov, in turn, noted the stabilization of budget revenues and a 7.4% increase thanks to the amendments to the legislation and implementation of the Nurly Zhol program.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to the minister.