President sends congratulatory telegram to Sultan of Oman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram in which, on behalf of Kazakhstan’s people and on his own behalf, he congratulated Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on his accession to the throne.

Noting the rapid economic growth and increasing welfare of the people of the Sultanate of Oman, President Tokayev expressed confidence that under the leadership of Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman will continue to follow the path of prosperity, Akorda press service informs.

«I assure you of my readiness to make every effort to continue working together in the future in order to further expand the bilateral cooperation based on the principles of friendship and mutual understanding for the benefit of our peoples. I wish you success in all your endeavors in your high office, and I wish the people of Oman well-being and prosperity,» the telegram says.