President sent welcome letter to participants of Primary Party Organizations Forum
The large-scale event was held in Astana with the purpose to boost the activity of primary party organizations and to modernize the largest political organization of the country. More than 600 delegates came to the forum, while about 1,000 joined it via video-conference. The forum gave a boost to the events dedicated to the 20th jubilee of Nur Otan.
"The main resource of a party is its active members who contribute to the development and prosperity of the country", the letter reads.