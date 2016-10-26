President: Sergey Dyachenko greatly contributed to country’s development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolence to the family and relatives of prominent statesman Sergey Dyachenko upon his death.

As Akorda press service informs, it is with deep regret the President learnt about untimely death of Sergey Dyachenko.

“Holding for many years seniour positions at various governmental structures and serving as a deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Sergey Dyachenko greatly contributed to socio-political, economic and cultural-humanitarian development of the country. Being a true patriot of our Motherland, he devoted all his thoughts and deeds to ensuring well-being of the Republic of Kazakhstan. His service was appreciated with numerous high state awards. I am confident that cherished memory of Sergey Dyachenko will always remain in hearts of all those who knew him,” the telegram reads.