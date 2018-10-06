President set the task of modernizing Kazakhstan's foreign policy - FM

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov told Kazinform correspondent what tasks President Nursultan Nazarbayev had set for the ministry in his State-of-the-Nation Address, Kazinform reports.

He made comments regarding the address while familiarizing foreign diplomats with the work of the special economic zone "Khorgos-Eastern Gate" in Almaty region on Saturday.



"In his address, the Kazakh leader offered an all-encompassing, economically sound program of further socio-economic development of our country. Clear focus of the address on modernization will serve as a beacon for everyone, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kazakhstani diplomats," said Minister Abdrakhmanov, adding that President Nazarbayev tasked the ministry to modernize Kazakhstan's foreign policy and adapt it to dynamically developing modern-day conditions.



He especially noted that while delivering the address to the nation the Head of State stressed the need to develop transport, logistics, transit and tourism in the country.



"That is why we are here today in Almaty region to implement the task set by the Kazakh President," Abdrakhmanov added.