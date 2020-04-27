President set to allow residents of Nur-Sultan out for walks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the State Commission has worked out the issue of allowing residents of Nur-Sultan out for walks starting on April 27, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the city’s Akimat.

At the same time, the elderly and people with chronic diseases are recommended to refrain from going outside without urgent need. However, people must follow strict safety precautions, use protective equipment and keep a distance.

In addition, starting from April 27 it is allowed to resume operation of stores selling household appliances, banking and microfinance organizations, insurance organizations, real estate companies, real estate consulting services, seed shops and pet stores.

It is worth noting that cinemas, malls, night clubs, restaurants /cafes will remain closed. Public transport will not operate until the end of quarantine regime. Kindergartens, study and sports groups will also remain closed. Teaching at schools and universities will be carried out remote.

As Kazinform previously reported, today the President has extended the state of emergency until May 11.