President sets elections of senators from Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree on calling the elections of Senate members from Shymkent, the press service of Akorda reported. Kazinform publishes the full text of the document below.

On calling the elections of the members of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan from Shymkent city

In accordance with subparagraph 2) of Article 44, paragraph 2 of Article 50 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, subparagraph 2) of paragraph 1 of Article 69, Article 129 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan" of 28th September 1995, and Decree No. 702 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Certain Issues of the Administrative-Territorial Division of the Republic of Kazakhstan" of 19th June 2018, I hereby resolve:

1. To set October 5, 2018, as the date for the elections of the members of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan from Shymkent city.

2. To establish that the voting, the determination of the results of the elections and the term of office of the members of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be done in accordance with Article 129 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan".

3. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Mayor of Shymkent city, shall take organizational, technical and financial measures for the elections of the members of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan from Shymkent city.

4. This Decree shall enter into force on the day it is officially published.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Nursultan Nazarbayev

Astana, Akorda, 9th August 2018

No. 731